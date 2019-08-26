Rural Family Safety Day, sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau and The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Rural King, 1001 W. 2nd Street, Waverly.

“This is Rural Family Safety Day’s second year,” said Tammy Jones, Family and Consumer Sciences educator for OSU Extension Pike County.

The event will feature ATV safety, chemical safety, food safety-blender bike, a petting zoo for kids, and more.

The event is free to the public, and free hotdogs, chips and drinks will be available.

