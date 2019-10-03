According to the Waverly Police Department, they are looking for information for vehicles involved in a crash on Saturday, Sept. 28. The crash happened on E. Emmitt Ave. near Remy’s Used Car’s.
"We are looking for information for the two vehicles that chose not to report damage to their vehicles," according to a statement on the Waverly Police Department Facebook Page.
If you have any information. please contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179.
