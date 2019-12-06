Audible testing of the PORTS Public Warning System (PWS) at the Department of Energy site in Piketon will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 10-11, 2019, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Audible testing of the Public Warning System is conducted to ensure the system functions as intended and to familiarize site personnel and the public with the audible warning tones of the sirens.
PRECAUTIONS AND LIMITATIONS:
• This test will include the actual activation and sounding of the 6 exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the DOE Piketon Site.
• A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activating the siren stating, “THIS IS A TEST.”
• In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address and radio systems.
If you have any questions or need additional information contact, Fluor-BWXT Emergency Management at (740) 897-3511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.