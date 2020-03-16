NW logo

Because of the seriousness of the situation, all stories the Pike County News Watchman posts about coronavirus/(COVID-19) will be free to read on our website newswatchman.com

Please stay safe and healthy, and look out not only for yourselves but for others. We're all in this together.

Important sources of information concerning the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) include the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) at coronavirus.ohio.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Email at mlucas@newswatchman.com; follow on Twitter @NewsWatchman.

Load comments