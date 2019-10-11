Early/absentee voting has begun for the Nov. 5 general election in Pike County.
Early voting takes place in the conference room at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza in Waverly.
Voting began on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and the polls for early voting will be open the following dates and times:
• Closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day
• Weekdays from Oct. 15 through Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Weekdays from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Or to vote by mail, submit to the Board of Elections office an absentee application prior to Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 noon. You may download an application from the board of elections website: https://pike.ohioboe.com or you may call the office at 740-947-4512.
Election day, Nov. 5 polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are now four polling places for the county on election days. According to the board of elections, this change will be permanent. (Again, all early voting takes place in the conference room of the Pike County Government Center.)
Polling places include:
• Vote Center Waverly — Old Waverly High School Gymnasium downtown beside the football field, 500 East Second Street, Waverly. This is the polling place for Waverly Wards 1,2,3,4 and 5 and Jackson, Pebble and Pee Pee townships.
• Vote Center Piketon — New Piketon High School Gymnasium, entrance around the back, 1414 Piketon Road, Piketon. This is the polling place for the Village of Piketon and Camp Creek, Newton, Scioto, Seal, and Sunfish townships.
• Vote Center Eastern — School gymnasium, door #19, north side of school complex, 1170 Tile Mill Road, Beaver. This is the polling place for the Village of Beaver and Marion Township, Beaver Township, and Union Township.
• Vote Center Western — Use front entrance Junior High Gymnasium, 7959 State Route 124, Latham. This is the polling place for Benton, Mifflin and Perry townships.
Issues in the election include a one-mill additional levy for Pike County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which amounts to ten cents for each $100 of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.
Contested races include Beaver mayor, Beaver Village Council, Scioto Valley Local School Board, and Western Local School Board, as well as a number of township races.
Check upcoming editions of the News Watchman for stories on the Pike EMS levy and contested races in Beaver and the two contested school board races.
