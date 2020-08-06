Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson would like to remind the public that tips on crime coming from citizens very often make the difference in a case being solved and those responsible being arrested.
“We would like to encourage everyone to call in and report any activity that seems suspicious in nature”, said Sheriff Nelson in a recent post to the Pike County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. “If we run on a call and find nothing, then we haven’t lost anything but a few minutes time to find out that a neighbor’s property is safe”.
Anyone can call in a tip and remain anonymous. If it is something that doesn’t require an immediate response, you can call 740-947-2111, ext. 1276, and leave an anonymous tip on the tip line.
“SEE IT — REPORT IT”
