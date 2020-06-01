The Pike County General Health District is reporting its seventh and eighth cases of COVID-19 in Pike County residents.
According to the Pike health district, an individual was in contact with a positive case in another county, and this also resulted in one probable case.
This brings Pike County to eight cases, according to the health district, with five confirmed cases and three probable cases. Of the five confirmed cases, one is listed as active and four listed as recovered. Of the three probable cases, one is listed as active, and two are listed as recovered.
"The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to the public," the Pike health district stated. "Pike County General Health District infectious disease staff are following our department's infectious disease investigation guidelines and have completed the contact tracing. The health district has contacted anyone who was in close contact with these individuals along with first responders."
The Pike health district stated that, moving forward, they will continue to do a daily update of COVID-19 numbers but will only issue an official press release as needed.
"Please continue social distancing, use common sense, and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the Pike health district stated.
