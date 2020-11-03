Southern Ohio Medical Center and Lungevity will be hosting a Lung Cancer Learning Event on Saturday, Nov. 7. The virtual learning session will simplify any confusion regarding who should receive a lung screening test, when and how often. Dr. Jeremiah Martin, a thoracic surgeon at SOMC, will lead the conversation.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to ask questions and have them answered by an expert,” Wendi Waugh, SOMC Director of Cancer Services, said. “We encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about lung cancer, and whether or not they should be screened, to take part in this event.”
Admission is free but registration is required. To participate, register at lungevity.org/learnportsmouth by November 6 at 5 p.m. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on November 7. Details regarding how to log on will be sent directly to participants after they sign up.
