On March 25, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) assisted local authorities in executing a search warrant in Portsmouth at the office of local attorney Michael Mearan.
BCI continues to investigate the case. Those with information about suspicious activity involving Michael Mearan are encouraged to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or file a tip anonymously online at https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Individuals-and-Families/Victims/Submit-a-Tip/BCI-Investigations
In all criminal investigations, innocence is presumed unless guilt is proven in a court of law.
