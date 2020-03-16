WHO declares virus crisis a pandemic, U.S. stocks plunge

All restaurants and bars in Ohio were closed for dine-in service as of 9 p.m. on Sunday night, according to an order by Gov. Mike DeWine, in an effort to further slow the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants will still be able to offer delivery or carry-out services.

The order was announced during DeWine's press conference on Sunday afternoon. DeWine received texts and emails on Saturday night with photos of crowded restaurants and bars — a signal to the governor that not enough is being done to encourage social distancing.

This upcoming Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day was a concern for DeWine, as March 17 is celebrated largely at bars.

"What we wish is the next St. Patrick's Day, everyone will be there and have the opportunity to celebrate and have the opportunity to live their life and live their American dream," he said. "But if people are not around, they can't do that."

DeWine acknowledged how the latest closure will be a hardship for many, but he reiterated the need for such precautions.

"I can't tell you how sorry I am," DeWine said. It is currently unknown how long the closures will last.

As of Sunday afternoon there were 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio, and a further 361 cases under investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, DeWine took to Twitter to express the reasons for Ohio's "drastic action" this week.

"If we don't take these actions now, it'll be too late. This is a matter of life and death. We have to do this to save lives," DeWine said on Twitter.

