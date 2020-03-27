As Pike County saw its first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Friday (see related story), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine emphasized the importance of continuing social distancing and building up hospital capacity for the coming surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
The governor, along with Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D.., MPH, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, addressed the state during their daily press conference.
As of Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m., there were 1,137 confirmed cases of the disease in Ohio with 276 people hospitalized. Dr. Acton warned as she always does that the numbers are very much underestimated due to the limited testing for the virus that has occurred.
There have been 19 confirmed deaths in Ohio from the disease, and the age range of those who have died is 58 to 93 years of age.
The 19 deaths have taken place in the following counties: Gallia County, 1; Franklin County, 2; Cuyahoga County, 2; Erie County, 1, Lucas County, 2; Stark County, 2; Columbiana County, 1; Mahoning County, 2; Miami County, 4; Summit County, 1; and Trumbull County, 1.
Of those who are hospitalized for the virus, there are 107 in intensive care units (ICU)
Ages of currently-confirmed cases in Ohio are from less than 1 year old to 96 years old, with a median age of 52 years old. Males make up 52 percent of the confirmed cases, and females are 48 percent of the confirmed cases.
“We’ve tested over 20,000 — again the tip of the iceberg; we are working tirelessly to ramp that up,” Dr. Acton said.
“This virus is, as we have said, we believe is twice as contagious as the flu and is 20 times as deadly,” DeWine has stated. “It is coming after us, and we have to take whatever action is necessary to preserve the lives of the people of the State of Ohio.”
At Friday's conference, DeWine again emphasized the importance of practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
“Slowing that process down buys our hospitals and our health infrastructure more time — more time to get where we need to be," he said.
He indicated that social distancing is one variable that we are trying to impact and that the other variable is building up hospital capacity so that the health system is ready when the surge of new coronavirus cases comes.
DeWine shared information from the Cleveland Clinic based on its new modeling that shows that hospital capacity in Ohio needs to be increased by two or three times very quickly.
“Within about two weeks it’s (COVID-19) going to kick in much harder, and we’re really going to start getting hit very hard in our hospitals and our hospital admissions,” DeWine said of information he and Dr. Acton received from the Cleveland Clinic during a conference with them on Friday. “They project that we may not hit the peak (of confirmed cases) until now mid-May … This is the best information and the newest information, and I wanted to share (it) with you.”
In addition, DeWine said that the Cleveland Clinic told them that Ohio’s hospital capacity needs to be increased two to three times what it is now in order to be prepared for the surge in cases that is projected to come.
“(The Cleveland Clinic) is telling us two to three times, and we really ought to plan for three times,” the governor said. “So, as you can see, we have a long way to go. And that’s the stark reality.”
DeWine said that the good news is that the hospitals have been thinking about this issue and planning for it and are beginning to move forward.
“But in that regard, we are now really closing up the planning (and) now moving to the action,” he said. “Some of them have already taken a lot of action, but now we’re really going to have to accelerate this very quickly … We do not have a lot of time.”
DeWine mentioned that, as Dr. Acton has said, most people who get the virus will hopefully be able to stay at home to recover.
However, many will need to be hospitalized and a percentage of those hospitalized will end up in the ICU (intensive care unit). DeWine added that the hospital stays with COVID-19 are also a lot longer than what we are used to, “and so that’s another thing that’s going to put immense pressure on our hospitals.”
“We are very much in the heavy part of the storm and going into the eye of the storm," Dr. Acton said on Friday. "I’ve used the hurricane analogy. We are definitely on the up-ramp of our slope. This is a very pernicious disease, and I want you to take all of the precautions that we’ve given you seriously.
“Remember, coronavirus.ohio.gov — a great resource for you not just to look at data but to learn all the best things you can know about social distancing, about cleaning, and any number of circumstances. We keep updating that information for you.”
Dr. Acton also said that modeling is now showing that at the peak of confirmed cases in the state there could be as many as 10,000 new cases a day in Ohio. She said that 6,000 to 10,000 new cases a day could fill up the state's ICU's in three days and the state's hospitals in a week.
“Everything you do makes that need a little less sharp, and it really has made a difference,” Dr. Acton said. “We have bought time in Ohio and that is allowing these amazing hospital systems all over our state to gear up. We bought that time; we have to keep buying that time, so don’t lighten up on this. Go into it more.”
Also on Friday, it was announced that there are 186 healthcare workers among those with confirmed cases of the disease in Ohio, or 16 percent of confirmed cases. Acton said that it is very important to keep healthcare workers healthy for the surge of cases to come.
Husted also noted that in addition to building hospital capacity, there will need to be adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to go with it.
On Thursday, DeWine, Husted, and Acton, continued to remind Ohioans of the oncoming shortage of PPE, such as masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, and face shields for healthcare workers and first responders.
According to the governor's office, taking care of a patient who is in intensive care for a 24-hour shift requires:
• 36 pairs of gloves
• 14 gowns
• 3 pairs of goggles
• 13 N-95 face masks.
The state of Ohio is asking residents and businesses who can donate PPE, or any other essential service or resource, to email together@governor.ohio.gov
Staff will receive these emails and coordinate how these resources can best be used to benefit all Ohioans.
Also on Thursday, the state announced that an expanded COVID-19 data dashboard has been designed by the InnovateOhio Platform and is now available online.
"The dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data reported to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence," a press release from the governor's office states.
In-depth data on the new dashboard can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov
The Ohio Department of Health’s Frequently Asked Questions concerning Ohio’s Stay At Home Order can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/home/stay-at-home-information/stay-at-home-order-frequently-asked-questions
One of the questions addresses what to do if your home is not a safe environment in which to stay:
”If it is not safe for you to remain home, you are able and urged to find another safe place to stay during this order. Please reach out so we can help. You may call the Ohio Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-934-9840 or contact your local law enforcement,” according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
