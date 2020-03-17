In response to school closures resulting from the coronavirus crisis, Arby’s in Waverly is offering a free kids meal for school-aged children for a limited time. The restaurant began offering free kids meals on Monday, March 16 and will continue to do so through Friday, March 20.
“We are offering free kids meals because the schools are closed and (we want to) make sure the kids don’t go hungry (and they) have an opportunity to come and get something to eat throughout the day,” said Pam Ison, manager of Arby’s in Waverly.
Any school-aged child from kingergarten through 12th grade is permitted to pick up a free kids meal from 10 a.m. to closing at Waverly Arby’s, according to Ison. No purchase is necessary to pick up a free kids meal. The meals may be picked up at the drive-thru or inside the restaurant, but inside dining is prohibited, as per state orders to close indoor dining in all restaurants.
School-aged children must be present to receive a free kids meal.
“This is (offered) through our owner, John Wade, from AES Tri-State Arby’s,” Ison said. “His Tri-State area is South Bloomfield, Waverly, Jackson, New Boston, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and down to Greenup, Kentucky.”
The above-listed restaurants in the Tri-State area are all participating in the free kids meal giveaway.
On the first day of the free kids meal giveaway, Waverly Arby’s distributed 100 free kids meals.
“I’m proud to work for a company like AES and John Wade, a company that gives back to the community, and does so in many ways,”
Ison said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.