NW logo
Buy Now

In response to school closures resulting from the coronavirus crisis, Arby’s in Waverly is offering a free kids meal for school-aged children for a limited time. The restaurant began offering free kids meals on Monday, March 16 and will continue to do so through Friday, March 20.

“We are offering free kids meals because the schools are closed and (we want to) make sure the kids don’t go hungry (and they) have an opportunity to come and get something to eat throughout the day,” said Pam Ison, manager of Arby’s in Waverly.

Any school-aged child from kingergarten through 12th grade is permitted to pick up a free kids meal from 10 a.m. to closing at Waverly Arby’s, according to Ison. No purchase is necessary to pick up a free kids meal. The meals may be picked up at the drive-thru or inside the restaurant, but inside dining is prohibited, as per state orders to close indoor dining in all restaurants.

School-aged children must be present to receive a free kids meal.

“This is (offered) through our owner, John Wade, from AES Tri-State Arby’s,” Ison said. “His Tri-State area is South Bloomfield, Waverly, Jackson, New Boston, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and down to Greenup, Kentucky.”

The above-listed restaurants in the Tri-State area are all participating in the free kids meal giveaway.

On the first day of the free kids meal giveaway, Waverly Arby’s distributed 100 free kids meals.

“I’m proud to work for a company like AES and John Wade, a company that gives back to the community, and does so in many ways,”

Ison said.

Email at sherrystanley@newswatchman.com.

Load comments