H & H Remedies is issuing a voluntary recall of its Union (black) Salve, Vapor Ointment and White Liniment. The products were sold from July 2011 through October 2020 on www.handhremedies.com , Amazon.com and in stores throughout the United States. This recall is due to the products being produced without the benefit of regulatory inspection. Affected products were labeled:

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 1/8 oz. clear plastic jar)

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 2 oz. White plastic jar)

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 4 oz. White plastic jar)

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 8 oz. White plastic jar)

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 16 oz. White plastic jar)

• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 32 oz. White plastic jar)

• White Liniment (1 oz. Amber Bottle)

• White Liniment (4 oz. Amber Bottle)

• White Liniment (6 oz. Amber Bottle)

• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 1/8 oz. clear plastic jar)

• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 2 oz. White plastic jar)

• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 4 oz. White plastic jar)

• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 8 oz. White plastic jar)

No issues involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms should contact a physician immediately. All product involved in this recall can be returned to H & H Remedies LLC, 1219 South Broadway, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Customers with any questions or concerns should contact David Cox at 330-339-1372 before returning the products.

