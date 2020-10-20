H & H Remedies is issuing a voluntary recall of its Union (black) Salve, Vapor Ointment and White Liniment. The products were sold from July 2011 through October 2020 on www.handhremedies.com , Amazon.com and in stores throughout the United States. This recall is due to the products being produced without the benefit of regulatory inspection. Affected products were labeled:
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 1/8 oz. clear plastic jar)
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 2 oz. White plastic jar)
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 4 oz. White plastic jar)
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 8 oz. White plastic jar)
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 16 oz. White plastic jar)
• Union (black) Salve (Trial Size 32 oz. White plastic jar)
• White Liniment (1 oz. Amber Bottle)
• White Liniment (4 oz. Amber Bottle)
• White Liniment (6 oz. Amber Bottle)
• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 1/8 oz. clear plastic jar)
• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 2 oz. White plastic jar)
• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 4 oz. White plastic jar)
• Vapor Ointment (Trial Size 8 oz. White plastic jar)
No issues involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms should contact a physician immediately. All product involved in this recall can be returned to H & H Remedies LLC, 1219 South Broadway, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Customers with any questions or concerns should contact David Cox at 330-339-1372 before returning the products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.