The Village of Waverly announced on Monday that all village offices are closed to the public for the time being and can be contacted by phone or email.
Water and sewer payments can be left in the department drop box and the staff can take credit card payments over the phone. Tax payments may be left in the department's drop box.
Mayor’s Court is also cancelled for the next 30 days, beginning March 17.
According to the Waverly Police Department, if you have a case scheduled with Waverly Mayor's Court you may call the office at (740) 835-8015 with any questions regarding your court date. Notice of continued court date will be mailed out to anyone currently scheduled. Payments are still accepted at the Mayor’s Court office. Payments can also be made via phone and online at Waverlypd.net
Other Waverly offices' phone numbers include the following:
• Waverly Mayor's Office: 740-947-5162
• Waverly Auditor's Office: 740-947-9555
• Waverly Tax Office: 740-947-8177
• Waverly Water Department: 740-947-4888
The Waverly Village Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 was cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 7, 2020, pending any updated COVID-19 restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.