The Village of Waverly announced on Monday that all village offices are closed to the public for the time being and can be contacted by phone or email.

Water and sewer payments can be left in the department drop box and the staff can take credit card payments over the phone. Tax payments may be left in the department's drop box.

Mayor’s Court is also cancelled for the next 30 days, beginning March 17.

According to the Waverly Police Department, if you have a case scheduled with Waverly Mayor's Court you may call the office at (740) 835-8015 with any questions regarding your court date. Notice of continued court date will be mailed out to anyone currently scheduled. Payments are still accepted at the Mayor’s Court office. Payments can also be made via phone and online at Waverlypd.net

Other Waverly offices' phone numbers include the following:

• Waverly Mayor's Office: 740-947-5162

• Waverly Auditor's Office: 740-947-9555

• Waverly Tax Office: 740-947-8177

• Waverly Water Department: 740-947-4888

The Waverly Village Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 was cancelled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 7, 2020, pending any updated COVID-19 restrictions. 

