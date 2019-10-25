ODOT logo

Through the week ending Nov. 1, 2019: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

PIKE COUNTY

State Route 104 may be subject to intermittent restrictions in the Lake White area due to heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the highway as part of a project by ODNR. Although the route will be open to two lanes of traffic, motorists are advised of the need for additional caution.

