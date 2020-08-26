U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia visited Pike County on Wednesday to announce federal grants, including funding to help in the fight against opioids.
Scalia was hosted by local businessman Ed Robbins at his business Ohio Valley Veneer.
Scalia announced an award of nearly $20 million in funding to four states. According to information from the U.S. Department of Labor, this funding is part of a new pilot program to address the health and economic impacts of widespread substance and opioid misuse, addiction and overdose by providing retraining and other services to workers in communities significantly impacted by the opioid crisis.
Scalia was joined by Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall and U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) for the announcement in Piketon.
“Today’s announcement is another important step in the President’s and the Labor Department’s efforts to address the opioid crisis in the United States,” Secretary Scalia remarked. “Altogether, the Department is awarding nearly $20 million to help four States combat the devastating effects of opioids. I’m pleased to be in Piketon to announce a grant of $5 million to help communities in southern Ohio fight the ravages of the drug epidemic and grow stronger than ever.”
Grant recipients are the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Maryland Department of Labor, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“Today’s funding represents this Administration’s continued commitment to serving those most in need,” said Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “The U.S. Department of Labor is taking a strong stand to support individuals and communities impacted by the crisis.”
(A more detailed story about Secretary Scalia's visit will appear in the Sunday, Aug. 30 edition of the Pike County News Watchman and later this week at newswatchman.com .)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.