Waverly City Schools has joined a number of other school districts in the region in cancelling classes due to a high number of people who are ill.
Waverly schools were closed Jan. 30 and 31 and will remain closed on Monday, Feb. 3 due to the continued occurrence of confirmed flu cases, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Waverly City Schools posted on its Facebook Page on Wednesday that people should check the school’s website for helpful tips and ways to help prevent the spread of the flu virus. Information on prevention of the flu is available on the Waverly City Schools Facebook page as well as on the district’s website at https://filecabinet2.eschoolview.com/926825FD-DF74-4418-A970-9A2D2271AC9B/Fluflyer.pdf
The district also stated that during the time the school is closed, district staff will be continuing the cleaning and sanitizing of the Waverly City School District’s buildings.
Pike Christian Academy in Waverly was closed on Jan. 31 due to illness and is scheduled to reopen Monday, Feb. 3, according to the school’s Facebook page.
The Pike County YMCA posted on its Facebook Page on Thursday that due to the current flu outbreak and in an effort to be proactive all youth programs are cancelled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 7. However, Child Watch and Before and After School will still be open, and the Y will still operate at normal times. Also, the youth volleyball program which was to begin on Feb. 3 will now begin on Feb. 10. Those with questions concerning the YMCA’s schedule should contact the Y at 740-947-8862.
The Pike County General Health District has also been posting information on its Facebook page, recently, about the flu and prevention of it, including information for children.
