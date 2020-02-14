Waverly Village Council will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 201 West North Street.
Among the items on the agenda, council will vote on two ordinances dealing with water and sewer rates in the village, with changes set to go into effect on March 1.
According to the agenda, council will be voting on the following ordinances and resolution:
• Ordinance #7-2020 — (Emergency for Public Safety)
Purpose: To amend Ordinance #47-2011 to reflect a cost per 100 gallons used basis rather than a cost per 1,000 gallons used basis and to update the rate to reflect the automatic annual 3% increase for all Waverly Sewer customers to take effect March 1, 2020 and declaring an emergency.
• Ordinance #8-2020 — (Emergency for Public Safety)
Purpose: To amend Ordinance #9-2018 to reflect a cost per 100 gallons used basis rather than a cost per 1,000 gallons used basis and to update the ratio to reflect the automatic annual 3% increase for all Waverly Water customers to take effect March 1, 2020 and declaring an emergency.
• Ordinance #9-2020 — (Second and Third Readings Dispensed)
Purpose: To amend Ordinance #65-2019, the Proposed Budget Appropriations for the year 2020
• Resolution #10-2020 — (Second and Third Readings Dispensed)
Purpose: To authorize the Auditor to transfer $125,000 from the General Fund to the Police Fund.
Council meetings are open to the public.
