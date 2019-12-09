Pike County Sheriff Badge

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson reported that the Pike County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a possible homicide that occurred in central Pike County. According to Nelson, this is an ongoing investigation at this time.

He stated that further details will be released as they become available. 

The News Watchman has heard reports that the investigation concerns a shooting on Johnson Hill Road on Monday afternoon and that BCI was helping with the case. 

Load comments