Local and state officials continue to update daily case numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to the Pike County General Health District, Pike County’s numbers included 79 total reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 12 of them current active cases. Total cases included 73 confirmed cases and six probable cases. The cases include 39 females and 40 males, and Pike cases range in age from two years old to 81 years old. The Pike health district was reporting one current hospitalization for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. ODH shows that Pike County has had a total of 11 hospitalizations for the disease.
Pike County is currently at an Orange Level 2 Public Emergency, Increased exposure and spread, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
People in counties at Level 2 are to exercise a high degree of caution in addition to following all current health orders. Other guidelines for Level 2 and all levels, as well as information on who high-risk individuals are, are available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
More detailed information on the advisory system, its indicators used to establish levels, and guidance for each level can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
New data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) shows the amount of community spread per county over the previous two weeks. As of Tuesday, it showed Pike County as 54th out of 88 counties for the highest occurrence of community spread.
In a press conference on Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared updated data on the percentage of cases in Ohio by age group showing a significant increase in positive cases among children and younger adults over the summer.
The numbers show that the percentage of cases of children in Ohio in the age group 0 years to 19 years old went from 2.4 percent in March to 3.1 percent in April, 7.3 percent in May, 11.2 percent in June, 11.8 percent in July, and 12.8 percent in August (as of Monday, Aug. 10).
The numbers show that the percentage of cases in young adults in Ohio, age 20 to 29, went from 12.2 percent in March to 12.7 percent in April, 16.5 percent in May, 24.9 percent in June, 24.5 percent in July, and 19.4 percent in August (as of Monday, Aug. 10).
The numbers show that the percentage of cases in 30- to 39-year-old adults in Ohio went from 13.9 percent in March to 16.4 percent in April, 16.9 percent in May, 18.2 percent in June, 16.2 percent in July, and 15.2 percent in August (as of Monday, Aug. 10).
State numbers reported by the Ohio Department of Health as of Tuesday, Aug. 11, included a total of 102,826 reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 97,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,453 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
Reported deaths from COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday included a total of 3,708 reported deaths since the pandemic began. This includes 3,435 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 273 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition.
Reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio have included ages from less than one year old to 109 years old and a median age of 42 years old. The state showed 80,885 cases that are presumed recovered as of Tuesday (defined as cases with a symptom onset date greater than 21 days prior who are not deceased).
Reported deaths, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions in the state were all greater than the 21-day reported average as of Tuesday.
Video of full updates from the governor and lieutenant governor, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCporaXCeaOJgZKz7y3C0zbg
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. For Pike County information, visit the Pike County General Health District’s Facebook page by using an internet search or following this link: https://www.facebook.com/Pike-County-General-Health-District-177816679077330/
