Pike County continues at a Red Level 3 Public Emergency, Very high exposure and spread, for COVID-19 as rated by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (updated on Oct. 22) for the fifth week in a row. In addition, Pike County, which gained 28 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, has been rated as a county with high incidence of the disease.
Pike’s neighboring counties of Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Highland are also Red, while Jackson County is Orange Level 2, Increased exposure and spread. All of these counties are rated as having a high incidence of the disease.
The Ohio Public Health Advisory System report for this week shows that Pike County triggered four of the system’s indicators. (Level 3 means that four to five of the health advisory’s indicators have been triggered in a county, or if a county is previously at a Level 3, it will remain at a Level 3 until the county drops below the high incidence threshold mentioned above.)
According to the Pike County General Health District, the following four indicators were triggered in the county:
Indicator 1 — New cases per capita (147.63 cases per 100k over the past two weeks)
Indicator 3 — Proportion of cases not in a congregate setting
Indicator 5 — Sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness
Indicator 6 — Sustained increase in new COVID hospital admissions
“Although we are still red, we are seeing some improvements – so please keep doing your part,” the Pike Health District stated on Thursday, listing the following as improvements:
Indicator 1 — We went from 172.84 cases per 100k on 10/15 to 147.63 cases on 10/20.
Indicator 2 — We went from an average of 4.0 new cases per day on 10/15 to an average of 1.43 on 10/20.
Indicator 4 — Emergency department visits for COVID-like illness have gone from an average of 0.43 on 10/15 to 0.29 — from 10/3 to 10/6.
Indicator 6 – New COVID hospital admissions have gone from an average of 1.00 on 10/13/20 to 0.43 on 10/20.
The Pike County General Health District is reminding everyone to continue to take preventative measures by practicing social distancing (at least six feet apart), washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your face, and by wearing a facial covering in public settings.
“Please avoid large gatherings and if attending a large gathering, do your best to maintain social distancing and wear a facial covering while indoors — and outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained,” the Pike health district posted. “Most importantly — if you or your child feel sick, please stay home and seek guidance from a health care professional.”
On Thursday, Pike County had 14 new COVID-19 cases as well as one positive antibody test, six recoveries, and one hospital discharge. According to the health district, five of the 14 new cases on Thursday were members of the same household. On Friday, Pike County had another 14 new COVID-19 cases, seven recoveries, and one more hospitalized.
In answer to a comment on Facebook on Thursday, the health district stated that household spread was the most consistent method of COVID spread in the county at that time: “For example, wife becomes positive, then wife infects husband, husband then infects kids, etc. This can occur before mom is even symptomatic — individuals are infectious two days prior to symptom onset. Majority of cases in general are considered community spread where individuals do not know where they were infected — no tie to any certain event or gathering.”
As of Friday, Pike County’s numbers included a total of 47 current active cases. The Pike County General Health District was reporting a total of 326 reported COVID-19 cases since pandemic tracking began, including 269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 57 probable COVID-19 cases (which includes positive antibody tests and rapid tests). On Friday, the health district reported 279 recovered and zero deaths in the county from the disease.
The age range of total reported cases in the county is one year old to 91 years old, and cases have included 188 females and 138 males. As of Friday, the health district reported there are currently four hospitalized with COVID-19 for Pike County. The Ohio Department of Health shows that Pike County has had a total of 33 hospitalizations.
Also, as of Friday, the Pike County health district reported that the county is currently monitoring 119 people and that 779 people have completed monitoring. In answer to a recent question on their Facebook Page, the Pike County General Health District stated that “monitoring” means those who are currently under quarantine, including cases plus contacts. They said that “completed” refers to those who have completed their quarantine period.
On Wednesday, the Pike County General Health District reminded Pike County residents of the importance of being honest, responsible, and respectful if the health district calls to let you know you had a positive COVID-19 test result:
”If you happen to get a call from the health district stating that you had a positive COVID-19 test result, we simply ask three things — be honest, be responsible, and be respectful.
”Unfortunately, these are three traits that seem to be disappearing with time.￼￼
”This initial interview is a crucial step to prevent spread and to prevent other people who were exposed from going to work, to school, to church, to a family gathering, to a birthday party, to visit grandparents, or to visit a loved in a nursing home — unknowingly exposing others.
”Be honest, be responsible, and be respectful...”
The indicator overview for the state can be viewed at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
More detailed information on the advisory system, its indicators used to establish levels, and guidelines for each level can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
Detailed information on Ohio Public Health Advisory Levels as well as information on who high-risk individuals are and more is available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
As of Friday, Ohio was reporting a total of 192,948 COVID-19 cases since pandemic tracking began, including 181,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,079 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
As of Friday, the state was reporting a total of 5,184 COVID-19 deaths since pandemic tracking began, including 4,874 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 310 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition.
“For my fellow Ohioans who have felt that until now this virus really did not impact their lives or their families and that they would react when the situation got really serious — I say to them that the time is now. Now is the time to take this seriously,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday. “We need you. We need you to be fully engaged in this battle. The virus is spreading fast and has penetrated deeply into virtually every county in the state. We all must fight back.”
According to the governor’s office, 38 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3), up from 29 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July. As of Thursday, 92.8 percent of Ohioans are living in a county that is Red Level 3 and/or high incidence. Only 1 percent of Ohioans live in the lowest Yellow Level 1 county.
According to the governor’s office, in the previous 24-hour period between Wednesday and Thursday, an additional 2,425 new COVID-19 cases were reported, the highest number of new cases in any 24-day reporting period since the start of the pandemic.
“Of the top 10 days with the most newly reported cases, eight have occurred in the past nine days, and nine have occurred in October,” the governor’s office stated on Thursday.
On Friday, the state again broke its own record for 24-hour changes in numbers of reported COVID-19 cases by soaring to 2,518 new cases. The 24-hour change in reported deaths from COVID-19, reported hospitalizations from COVID-19, and reported intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for COVID-19 were also all significantly above the 21-day average in Ohio as of Friday.
“According to local health departments across the state, spread is primarily occurring during social and family gatherings. Many counties are also seeing a sustained increase in hospitalizations,” according to the governor’s office.
A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
On Tuesday, the governor’s office stated that the White House Coronavirus Task Force strongly recommends that Ohioans limit gatherings with family and friends to prevent the virus from spreading to those most at risk of complications. The recommendation follows the increase in community spread in Ohio initiated by small social gatherings.
“It’s the same thing I’m hearing when I speak with county health commissioners. They are seeing the most spread in Ohio from informal gatherings,” said Governor DeWine. “We can’t let our guard down; we must keep our masks on.”
The governor also urged caution for sports fans who gather this weekend to watch the Ohio State, Browns, and Bengals football games.
Video of the governor’s full updates, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.