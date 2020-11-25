Sadly, Pike County has seen its second COVID-19 death.
On Tuesday, the Pike County General Health District reported the COVID-19-related death and stated that the deceased individual was a female, in her 70s, who passed away at the hospital.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends," the Pike County General Health District stated. "Please respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of a loved one."
"As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure," according to Pike health district. "No other information will be released at this time."
