During a press conference on Thurday, updated data was given for COVID-19 county risk levels.
According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office, new public health data has led the Ohio Department of Health to designate 12 counties as being in a Red Alert Level 3 (very high exposure and spread) Public Emergency as defined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Ohio counties moved up to Level 3 this week include Clermont, Fairfield, Lorain, Pickaway, Summit, and Wood. Counties continuing at Level 3 from the previous week include Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Trumbull. Huron County was moved down to Level 2 (increased exposure and spread).
“Three Red Alert Level 3 counties marked with a star (*) (Butler, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton) are on Ohio’s Watch List as they are approaching Purple Alert Level 4 (severe exposure and spread),” according to the governor’s office. “Franklin County was removed from the Watch List (but is still at Level 3) due to a decrease in hospital admissions.
“(People in) new counties upgraded to Red Alert Level 3 will be mandated to begin wearing masks in public beginning at 6 p.m. on July 10, 2020. Residents in Huron County are no longer required to wear a mask in public, however, they are strongly encouraged to do so.”
Residents of all counties, regardless of level, are urged to wear face masks when in public.
As of Thursday, July 9, Pike County remained at a Level 1 (Yellow) Public Emergency, Active exposure and spread.
“At Alert Level 1, all current health orders and sector guidance should be followed as they are in all levels, including guidelines for business and mass gatherings,” DeWine stated when introducing the public health advisory system recently. “On an individual basis, all Ohioans should continue to take appropriate health and safety precautions, including conducting daily health and symptom assessments, staying home when sick and contact your medical provider for advice, maintain social distance of at least six feet, wear a face mask or covering while in public, exercise increased caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing by wearing face coverings, avoid travel to high-risk areas and practice good hygiene such as regular hand-washing.”
These recommendations are for all four alert levels, and levels 2, 3, and 4 also have more recommendations added to them.
“Governor DeWine announced the creation of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System last week to provide local health departments, community leaders, and the public with data and information on the severity of the COVID-19 spread in the counties in which they live,” according to the governor’s office. “The system consists of four levels with specific risk-level guidelines. Each level is calculated with data gathered on seven public health indicators.”
More can be found on the health advisory system at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
Specific risk-level guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
Information on the seven public health indicators can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
Also during Thursday’s press conference, Lt. Governor Jon Husted encouraged Ohioans who have been fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks to consider donating plasma.
“Convalescent plasma, which is plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, is rich in antibodies that could possibly attack the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Although the treatment of COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma remains in the investigation stage, it shows promise to lessen the severity or shorten the length of COVID-19 and is something that could potentially save lives in our continual fight against the coronavirus.”
For more information or to sign up to donate plasma, visit redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid or contact a local blood donor or plasma collection center.
As of Thursday, July 9, the Pike County General Health District was reporting several new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 29 cases, with 13 cases currently active. Pike cases include 15 females and 14 males, ranging in age from 18 to 72 years old.
Pike cases include 24 confirmed cases and five probable cases (which includes positive antibody tests). The health district is reporting two positive antibody tests in the county so far.
As of July 9, the Pike health district was reporting 20 pending COVID-19 tests in the county.
As of Friday, July 10, according to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio’s cases continued to rise, with a total of 62,856 reported COVID-19 cases, including 59,000 confirmed cases and 3,856 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
As of July 10, Ohio has had a total of 3,032 reported COVID-19 deaths, including 2,776 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 256 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition.
Total reported cases in Ohio showed a 24-hour change of 1,525 cases during the last 24-hour reported period on July 10, a significant increase over the 21-day reported case average. Reported deaths and hospitalizations were also significantly above the 21-day reported average on July 10.
Video of Thursday’s full update from the governor and lieutenant governor, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCporaXCeaOJgZKz7y3C0zbg
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
More detailed information on the Responsible RestartOhio plan can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio
