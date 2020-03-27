Pike County now has its first reported case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to the Pike County General Health District (PCGHD).
"The Pike County General Health District is reporting the first positive case of COVID-19 in a Pike County resident," a press release from the health district states. "This case is not associated with travel outside of the state, but does include a travel history to the Cleveland area. The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness. PCGHD is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual."
"Pike County residents need to understand that this positive case doesn’t change how the health district is responding to this pandemic," the health district stated. "We have already been operating under the assumption that we already have COVID-19 cases in our community along with community spread, but with the limited testing options available, we just had not yet seen a positive case."
According to the health district, "PCGHD infectious disease staff are following our department's infectious disease investigation guidelines. They are regularly communicating with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) as well as our other public health partners in the county to work as efficiently as possible to handle each case and their close contacts. PCGHD staff has also prepared for a pandemic such as this through our Public Health Emergency Preparedness program."
The health district and Pike EMA (Emergency Management Agency) have been working with community partners, government agencies, state and federal responders, and others for several weeks to prepare the community for the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak, the health district stated.
"We have our first case, we have community spread, and we will have more cases," according to the health district. "Residents of Pike County need to take Governor DeWine’s Stay At Home Order seriously. If you do not need to be out, then you shouldn’t be. How our community responds to the Order and other advice we have been giving out — such as social distancing, hand washing, cover your cough, etc. — will determine the amount of community spread. Everyone working together, following guidelines, and using common sense can have a huge impact on our number of cases."
