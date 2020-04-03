Ohio's Stay at Home order has been extended until 11:59 p.m. on May 1, it was announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday.
The updated order was signed by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D. MPH.
"We understand that this is tough - it is very difficult. But, I would not be making these decisions if it wasn't a mater of life and death," said Governor DeWine. "We have to keep this monster down. It's not dead - it's very much alive."
The full Stay at Home order can be found on coronavirus.ohio.gov
Updates to the new order include:
• The creation of a dispute resolution process for situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not an essential business.
• The requirement that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.
• Direction that travelers arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions include persons who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and designated essential workers. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Ohio if they are displaying symptoms, excepting in certain circumstances for medical care.
• The mandate that wedding receptions be limited to no more than 10 people.
• A clarification to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as a citizen's permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.
• The requirement that public swimming pools and swimming pools at private clubs or housing complexes close to prevent transmission of COVID-19. This does not apply to private residential pools.
• The clarification that retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce a reduced capacity to keep customers and employees safe.
• The closure of day camps for children.
• The prohibition of organized youth and adult sports.
• The clarification that fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced.
During Thursday's press conference, Dr. Acton warned young people to take COVID-19 seriously because young people are being hospitalized and dying from the disease.
"We do know ... that young people are being affected by this, and as the weather is getting better, we’ve talked a lot about young people taking the time to take this very seriously, and I do need to let you know that young people are being hospitalized. Young people are dying from this, and I do want you to take care," she said. "I know we all feel invincible at different times, and it’s been humbling to see, just that everyone in every age range can really be affected by this disease.”
On Thursday, Dr. Acton also indicated that there can be asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) spread of COVID-19 by a large number of people who are carrying the disease but do not show any symptoms of it.
In addition, she mentioned that obesity is among the risk factors when it comes to breathing disorders — shortness of breath being one of the symptoms in some cases of COVID-19.
She said that as Ohioans, many of us have these risk factors and that the elderly certainly are more likely with any illness to succumb, but she said that she is hearing many stories of middle-aged people who didn’t really have a significant risk factor that they were aware of.
“Any of us can react badly to an illness,” she said.
Also on Thursday, Dr. Acton announced that Ohio has worked with numerous licensing boards to send a survey to identify additional personnel who have clinical or behavioral health skills to respond to potential hospital surge from COVID-19. Dr. Acton asks that anyone who is a current or retired licensee from any of the following boards take the time to complete the survey to help Ohio understand the people who are available to help.
• State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy
• Ohio Chemical Dependency Professionals Board
• Ohio Counselor, Social Worker & Marriage and Family Therapist Board
• Ohio State Dental Board
• State Medical Board of Ohio
• Ohio Board of Nursing
• Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Athletic Trainers Board
• State Board of Psychology
• State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services
• Ohio Veterinary Medical Licensing Board
• Vision Professionals Board
As of Friday, April 3, Ohio had 3,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 895 people hospitalized, and 288 of these in intensive care units (ICU).
There have been 91 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Ohio.
Dr. Acton has warned repeatedly, however, that the numbers are very much underestimated due to the limited testing for the virus that has occurred.
The age range of Ohioans with the disease ranges from less than one year old to 101 years old, with a median age of 54 years old. As of April 3, 51 percent of those with the disease are female, and 48 percent of them are male.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of April 3, neighboring Ross County has four confirmed cases, and neighboring Highland County also has four confirmed cases. Pike County still has one confirmed case as of April 3.
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.