A man, who was reportedly last seen in Waverly, Ohio, has been reported missing since July 5.
Koby Roush, age 24, has brown eyes, light brown hair, and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He weighs 200 pounds. The missing person entry on Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Missing Persons website states that Koby is 205 pounds. According to Missing Person from Ohio Facebook Page, Koby has two tattoos on his right arm and angel wings on his back, and he also has a scar on the top of his head that is not noticeable due to hair.
Koby was reportedly last seen in Waverly on July 5. According to the attorney general's office, after being last seen, Koby's vehicle was later located abandoned in Gallia County, Ohio. The Missing Person from Ohio Facebook Page says that his vehicle was found on Mount Carmel Street in Gallipolis, Ohio. They also said that he had his mother's ashes on a necklace that he never took off and that that pendant was found by his car without the chain.
Contact New Lexington Police Department at (740) 342-4111 or Gallipolis Police Department at (740) 446-1313 with any information on Koby’s disappearance. The Ohio Attorney General's Office posting about Koby says that those with information should contact Perry County Sheriff's Office at 740-342-4123. Another Facebook posting says that anyone with information can call Koby's family at 740-270-4630.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.