On Thursday, Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomery, Blaine Beekman, and Jerry Miller declared a state of emergency in Pike County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and partially activated the county's Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
According to Pike Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Timothy Dickerson, the declaration is something the county has to do in order to devote money and resources to aid the county during this time. Pike County's EOC is located at EMA offices at 2577 Alma Omega Road, Waverly.
Dickerson said that the EMA does daily operations, but this is "daily operations on steroids", with specific people assigned to perform specific tasks.
As part of the new operations, Pike EMA is opening a phone line that any Pike County resident can call if they have questions about COVID-19. The phone line will be manned by a healthcare professional and will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number for this is 740-947-8873.
Dickerson said that depending on the level of activity the phone line receives, they may open it seven days a week.
Dickerson said that he and the county commissioners have been working together "hand-in-glove" since January concerning the coronavirus issue, and he said that Pike EMA is working with partners at the local and state level and even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at the federal level.
"We are coordinating with our state and local healthcare partners every day, several times a day," Dickerson said.
The Pike County Commissioners' Proclamation reads:
"WHEREAS, Pike County, Ohio is under immediate threat of the COVID-19 virus also known as the Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic as defined by the World Health Organization, the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), and the Pike County General Health District; and
"WHEREAS, States of Emergency have been declared by both the President of the United States and the Governor of the State of Ohio; now, therefore, be it
"RESOLVED, that we the Pike County Board of Commissioners, declare that a state of emergency exists in Pike County and that we hereby invoke to declare those portions of the Ohio Revised Code which are applicable to the conditions and have caused the issuance of this proclamation, to be in full force and effect in Pike County for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for the protection of lives and property of the people of Pike County and the restoration of local governments with minimal interruption.
".Reference is hereby made to all appropriate laws, statutes, ordinances and resolutions, and particularly to Chapter 307 and section 5502 of the Ohio Revised Code.
".All public offices and employees of Pike County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in execution of emergency laws, regulations and directives both state and local.
".All citizens are called upon and directed to comply with all necessary emergency measures, to cooperate with public officials and emergency management forces in executing emergency operations plans, and to obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
".All operating forces will direct their communications and request for assistance and operations directly to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
"BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this proclamation is declared to go into immediate effect for the preservation of public safety, health and welfare of the citizens of Pike County.
"issued the 2nd day of April 2020"
