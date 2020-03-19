For the health and safety of its patients, staff and communities, Adena Health System has expanded visitor restrictions and implemented screening protocols, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, with Ohio’s directive to shut down elective surgeries and procedures, some areas of service are now closed. If you have an appointment with a physician or for a service, please call ahead to confirm your clinic or service area is open.
Visitor Restrictions/Limited Entry
Patient visiting hours are now limited at all Adena hospitals.
Entry to Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC), Chillicothe, is now limited to the following entrances during regular, weekday business hours, closing at 5 p.m. unless indicated below:
• North Entrance (24/7 entry)
• Emergency Department patient entrance (24/7 entry)
• West Entrance
• Adena Health Pavilion
• Medical Office Building (also open to patients of Adena Pediatrics during weekend hours)
Similar visitor and entry restrictions are in place at:
• Adena Greenfield Medical Ctr (AGMC) ER (24/7)/Main entry M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Adena Pike Medical Ctr (APMC) (Waverly) ER (24/7)/Main entry M-F 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Patients and visitors should watch for signs directing them to the appropriate entrance at all facilities. Please note that visitors will not be allowed in clinical care areas unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s care team.
Temperature and Verbal Screenings
Temperature and verbal screenings are now underway at open entrances to Adena Pike Medical Center (Waverly), Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Regional Medical Center, all Adena Health Centers, Urgent Cares and the Adena Cancer Center. Staff, visitors and patients are being asked a series of COVID-19 screening questions; and everyone must undergo a temperature check before entering the facility.
Those who refuse either form of screening will not be permitted to enter.
If a person’s answer(s) falls within certain criteria, the appropriate next steps will be taken to ensure the safety of that person, visitors, staff and patients. Though quick, the screening process may add time to your visit. Please add sufficient time to get to your appointment.
For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical . For COVID-19 specific information, visit adena.org/COVID19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.