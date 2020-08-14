After receiving concerns from county residents concerning U.S. Census takers, Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson explained how the census workers will operate within Pike County.
Nelson reported that on Thursday, Aug. 13, Deputy Carver received several concerns from residents in the Beaver/Stockdale area over U.S. Census takers.
“The residents were not sure if the individuals coming to the home were actual U.S. Census workers,” according to Nelson. “Deputy Carver made contact with one individual who was named on Facebook and it was confirmed that she is an actual U.S. Census worker. The female was identified and provided Deputy Carver with all the proper identifications as well as her U.S. Census Supervisors information, and they were also contacted to verify her information.”
The sheriff continued:
“PLEASE BE AWARE OF HOW THE US CENSUS WORKERS WILL OPERATE WITHIN PIKE COUNTY.
1. Each Census Worker will have identification on a lanyard around their neck.
2. They will be carrying a canvas bag with them that says US Census 2020
3. They do drive their own personal vehicles but should have a US Census takers sign in rear window.
4. There is a minimum of 40 Census takers currently within Pike County, but before it’s finished there could be as many as 70. Many of the workers will be local to the area but not all.
5. They will have limited paper items with them due to the COVID-19 issues. All the information is on a US Census Government IPhone. ALL information provided to them is over a secure application on that phone only. The phone will also have a US Census property label on it that can be shown to you.
6. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO INVITE THEM INSIDE YOUR HOME. They can gather the information outside.
7. The US Census Takers will be working 8 weeks and will at a later time revisit some individuals for quality control purposes.”
If you have any concerns please contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
