mosquito

Ohio Pest Control in conjunction with the Village of Waverly will be conducting mosquito spraying on Monday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If inclement weather prevents the spraying, then spraying will be done on Monday, July 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

Load comments