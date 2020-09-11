As of Friday, Sept. 11, according to numbers from the Pike County General Health District, Pike County had 14 reported active COVID-19 cases, with four new cases added since Thursday.
Total reported cases in the county since pandemic tracking began were 124, including 106 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases. The county shows one person currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.
Pike’s cases have included 65 females and 59 males, with ages ranging from two years old to 81 years old.
As of Friday, Sept. 14, Ohio was reporting a total of 135,326 total reported COVID-19 cases since pandemic tracking began, including 128,297 confirmed cases and 7,029 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
As of Friday, the state was reporting a total of 4,403 reported COVID-19 deaths since pandemic tracking began, including 4,110 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 293 probable COVID-19 cases according to the CDC expanded death definition.
The state was reporting 113,053 people presumed recovered (defined as cases with a symptom onset date more than 21 days prior who are not deceased).
On Friday, in Ohio, the 24-hour reported change in cases and the 24-hour reported changes in COVID-19 deaths were both significantly higher than the 21-day trend. The reported intensive care unit (ICU) admissions were slightly over the 21-day trend,
and the reported hospitalizations were even with the 21-day trend.
At a press conference on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke about the approaching flu season and reminded Ohioans of the importance of getting a flu shot this year. The governor, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted received flu shots during the televised press conference.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months of age and older receive an annual flu shot, with rare exception,” according to the governor’s office. “The recommendation includes flu shots for pregnant women, whose vaccinations can protect their babies after birth.”
“While the flu can be deadly on its own, we also are concerned that Ohioans who get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could become severely, if not fatally, ill,” said Governor DeWine. “Our youngest and oldest Ohioans, those who are pregnant, those in long-term care facilities, and those with chronic health conditions may be especially susceptible to severe illness or complications from the flu.”
Those who are elderly and need help getting to their physician’s office can contact their local Area Agency on Aging at 866-243-5678 to access transportation resources and other services, according to the governor’s office.
Anyone without a primary healthcare provider can visit vaccinefinder.org to find nearby pharmacies and other healthcare locations offering the flu vaccine, according to information from the governor’s office.
Also on Thursday, the governor presented numbers showing the percentage of cases in the state by age group and month, particularly pointing out the rise in COVID-19 cases in younger people over the last few months. (See graph attached to this story.)
Video of all of the governor’s full updates, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
