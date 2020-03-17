If you have questions about how to protect yourself and prepare for COVID-19 in your community, the Ohio Department of Health (OHD) can provide answers.
The ODH coronavirus disease 2019 call center can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. ODH staffers operate the center seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends.
Call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They are available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state's response.
Remember that the best thing you can do in the face of COVID-19 is to take precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.
• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Clean "high-touch" surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.
Number of individual Coronavirus cases listed by county is updated daily at 2 p.m. on the Ohio Department of Health's COVID-19 website: coronavirus.ohio.gov
