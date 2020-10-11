The Ross County Health District (RCHD) posted on Saturday, Oct. 10 that it is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 from the Scioto Valley Youth League Softball Camp and Fish Fry held at Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe on September 26, 2020.
"Currently, there are three positive cases and five suspected cases of COVID-19 that have been directly linked to this event," the Ross health district stated as of Oct. 10. "If you attended the event and are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, RCHD urges you to get tested and seek medical care. Additionally, if you are symptomatic, you should self-isolate for 10 days. All positive cases are reported to RCHD via the testing laboratory. If you are positive, please remain at home in isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. RCHD continues to perform case investigation and contact tracing for all positive and probable cases of COVID-19. For questions or concerns regarding this outbreak, please email COVID@RossCountyHealth.org"
The Ross County Health District stated that people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness, and it stated that symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
COVID-19 has many different and varied symptoms. The Ross County Health District provided the following list of some of the COVID-19 symptoms that people may have:
Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Muscle or body aches
Headache
New loss of taste and/or smell
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
"RCHD urges you to seek immediate medical care if you are experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 such as, trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and bluish lips or face," the Ross health district stated.
"For more information, please visit www.rosscountyhealth.org or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov"
