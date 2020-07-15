Waverly Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly followed a runner on June 29.
Video of the suspect is available on the Waverly Police Department Facebook page. The police also included a still photo from the video, and that photo is attached to this article. (The photo may be clearer on the Waverly Police Department Facebook page.)
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Queen at 740-947-2179 or email at aqueen@waverlypd.net
The Waverly Police Department also shared the following safety precautions on their Facebook page:
Safety Precautions for Runners, Walkers, and Bicyclists
• Stay alert at all times.
• Run, walk, or bike with a partner or dog if you can.
• Don’t wear headsets. If you wear them you can’t hear an approaching car or attacker.
• Vary your routine. That way, a potential attacker won’t get to know your routine.
• Avoid unpopulated areas. Especially poorly-lit areas at night.
• Run against traffic so you can observe approaching vehicles.
• Trust your intuition about a person or area.
• If you think you’re being followed, change direction and head for open stores or lighted house.
Please call the Waverly Police Department immediately if something happens to you or someone else, or you notice anyone out of the ordinary.
While this is under investigation we want to remind everyone to take safety precautions and always stay hydrated!
