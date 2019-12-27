More motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways during this Christmas holiday as compared to the two previous years, according to provisional statistics released on Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to the Patrol, during the two-day reporting period, from Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 11:59 p.m., 12 people were killed in eight fatal crashes in Ohio. Eleven people were killed on Ohio’s roads in 2018 during the holiday, which ran from Dec. 21 to 25. According to the Patrol, nine people were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the Christmas holiday period in 2017, and 14 were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the Christmas holiday period in 2016. (The Patrol did not say how many days the reporting period covered in 2017 or 2016.)
“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Motorists can help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”
While no traffic fatalities were reported by the Patrol in Pike County over the holiday, there were 10 Ohio State Highway Patrol incidents in the county during that time period, according to the Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Recap.
The Patrol encourages the public to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Christmas2019_PIO.PDF
