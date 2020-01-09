Ohio State Highway Patrol

A Piketon man was killed on Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him as he was walking on State Route 104 in Ross County.

According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the fatal crash involved a single vehicle and pedestrian, William Ambos, 61,of Piketon. The incident occurred at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“Mr. Ambos was walking in the right lane of State Route 104 South between the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and Ross Correctional Institution,” the OSP states. “A 2017, GMC Sierra, operated by Mr. Robert C. Lurty, 52, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was going south on SR 104 and struck Mr. Ambos.”

Ambos was pronounced deceased at the scene by an investigator with the Ross County Coroner's Office. Lurty was uninjured in the crash.

Responding to the scene were Union Twp. (Ross County) Fire and EMS, VA Fire Department, and the VA Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation

