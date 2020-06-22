Two new cases of COVID-19 in Pike County were reported by the Pike County General Health District on Sunday afternoon, bringing the county's total number of cases to 16.
The cases include 11 confirmed cases and five probable cases. Seven of the cases are active, and these active cases have all been reported since Wednesday, June 17. The cases reported on Sunday include one confirmed case and one probable case.
Cases include nine females and seven males, ranging in age from 25 to 72 years old.
On Saturday, the Pike County General Health District reported two new cases in the county that they said are both connected to a large event with no social distancing in a central Ohio county.
