As of Thursday, Sept. 17, Pike County has again been rated at an Orange Level 2 Public Emergency, Increased exposure and spread, for COVID-19 cases, by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
According to the Pike County General Health District, the county has triggered three of the advisory system's indicators: new cases per capita; proportion of cases not in a congregate setting; and sustained increase in outpatient visits for COVID-like illness. (Level 2 means that two to three of seven indicators have been reached in a county.)
The indicator overview for the state can be viewed at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
More detailed information on the advisory system, its indicators used to establish levels, and guidance for each level can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
People in counties at Level 2 are to exercise a high degree of caution in addition to following all current health orders.
Guidelines for all levels include the following:
• Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet (some experts are saying much farther) from non-household members.
• Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
• Increase caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.
• Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.
• Follow good hygiene standards, including:
* Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
* Use hand sanitizer frequently. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] says hand sanitizers should contain at least 60 percent alcohol.)
* Avoid touching your face.
* Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or your elbow).
* Symptom self-evaluation monitoring.
Guidelines for Level 2 include the following:
• Same guidelines as in Level 1 and in addition:
• Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk.
• High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions.
• Decrease in-person interactions outside household.
• Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.
“Over 60% of Ohioans are considered high-risk based on CDC guidance,” according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). “High-risk individuals are at an increased risk of severe illness and should take every precaution to guard against contracting COVID-19, including following higher risk level guidance ... Consult a doctor about your risk.”
Detailed information on Ohio Public Health Advisory Levels as well as information on who high-risk individuals are and more is available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
Households should assume that if one person is sick every person living there is as well and should take appropriate measures to control the spread, which should include self-quarantining and contacting a doctor, according to ODH.
As of Thursday, Sept. 17, the Pike County General Health District was reporting 30 active cases in Pike County. On Thursday, there were three new cases, and one more case reported as recovered. The county has had 33 cases added to the total case numbers by the health district since Sept. 8.
There have been 150 COVID-19 cases reported in the county since pandemic tracking began, including 126 confirmed cases and 24 probable cases (which includes positive antibody tests and rapid tests). Pike's cases have ranged in age from two years old to 86 years old and have included 78 females and 72 males.
On Thursday, the health district was reporting one current hospitalization for COVID-19 for Pike County. Also, as of Thursday, the health district was reporting that there are 113 people in the county being monitored, meaning those who are currently under quarantine (cases plus contacts). They reported 334 people in the county have completed their quarantine period.
Ohio's COVID-19 numbers, as of Thursday, Sept. 17, showed 141,585 total cases since pandemic tracking began, including 134,001 confirmed cases and 7,584 probable COVID-19 cases according to the CDC expanded case definition.
As of Thursday, the state was reporting 4,580 total COVID-19 deaths since pandemic tracking began, including 4,282 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 298 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition.
On Thursday, the state was reporting 119,690 presumed recovered (defined as cases with a symptom onset date more than 21 days prior who are not deceased).
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.