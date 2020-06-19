A male subject in possession of a shotgun fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Ganderhook Road on Thursday, according to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson.
Nelson reported that the man, identified as Nathan Nelson, age 23, fled from Chief Deputy Barbee.
"When Barbee approached the vehicle he could see the male was in possession of a shotgun," Sheriff Nelson stated. "The male then sped away, driving over a concrete retaining wall, doing heavy damage to the vehicle. The driver then fled the vehicle on foot in possession of the shotgun.
"Other units were then dispatched to the scene as it was unclear if the subject had went into the woods or into the residence. Deputies and officers from Piketon Police Department held the scene until a search warrant was obtained and the residence was cleared by the Chillicothe Police Special Response Team."
Nathan Nelson was not located in the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
"Nelson was found to have an extensive criminal history including assault on a police officer and having weapons under disability. Warrants will be issued for Nelson's arrest," Sheriff Nelson reported.
Sheriff Nelson also reported that during the response to the scene on Ganderhook Road, a deputy was involved in a traffic crash on State Route 220 at Zahn's Corner. Both the deputy and the driver of another vehicle received minor injuries in the crash, he stated.
