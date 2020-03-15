In order to minimize the potential for spreading the COVID-19 virus and protect News Watchman employees and customers, our offices are closed to the public until further notice.
As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the Coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our website.
If you have questions or would like to submit information, please call 740-947-2149, email, mlucas@newswatchman.com or submit the web form here: https://www.newswatchman.com/site/forms/online_services/submit_news
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.