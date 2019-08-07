Drivers traveling near the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant should be aware of upcoming activities affecting traffic flow in that area. Shyville Road, also known as North Access Road, will be shut down between Northeast Bypass Road and Perimeter Road on Aug. 8, 9, 16 and 17 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. due to necessary operations. The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, will remain open with flaggers controlling traffic.

Load comments