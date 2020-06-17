Pike County General Health District

As of Wednesday morning, June 17, the Pike County General Health District is reporting two new active cases of COVID-19 in the county. 

This includes one confirmed case and one probable case of the disease and brings Pike's total number of cases to 11 (7 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases). The cases include six females and five males ranging in age from 25 to 72 years old.

“Per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) definition, a probable case is someone who had direct contact with a confirmed case and became symptomatic, but the health care provider decided not to test. For example, if a person tests positive and then another member in that same household becomes symptomatic, they are counted as a probable,” the health district explained recently.

The Pike health district stated that contract tracing has been completed for the new cases. 

