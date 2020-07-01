Update: Mr. Smith is reportedly home and safe.
A Waverly man is missing as of Wednesday, July 1.
Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson reported on Wednesday that authorities are looking for Homer L. Smith, 64 years old, of Waverly.
"Mr. Smith suffers from dementia and left his home driving a red Dodge Journey with an unknown temporary tag," the sheriff's office reported on their Facebook page.
Homer's son, Bryan Smith, posted on Facebook on Wednesday that Homer left home at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning and that he used his debit card at 10:40 a.m. at a Bailey Mart in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Smith's daughter, Tabitha Smith-Thoroughman, shared the following Facebook post on Wednesday morning:
"My dad is missing. His name is Homer Smith.
"He has recently been diagnosed with vascular dementia," she stated. "He’s only 64. He lives in Waverly. He took their red Dodge Journey with a 30 day tag on it (expires 7/12/20).
"He left his phone. He probably thinks he’s on his way to the beach (family trip coming up soon).
"My mom said she made a report with the Pike County Sheriff, however, that was around 5:30 a.m. He has been all over the US - so it’s hard to guess what direction he is in.
"He is a kind, pleasant person. If u see him-please let me know! Never did I imagine I would be posting this!!! Thanks in advance."
Anyone who may come in contact with Mr. Smith is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff's Office immediately at 740-947-2111 or your local law enforcement agency.
