The Village of Waverly will be holding a meeting on Monday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. in council chambers, 201 West North Street, Waverly, in regard to its asset management plan for its water system. This meeting is open to the general public and, according to the village, the meeting will cover the five-year capital improvement plan, long-range plan, valve exercising and maintenance, as well as funding sources for future projects and the state of the village's new raw water wells.
Village of Waverly to hold public meeting concerning water system
