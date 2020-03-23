Pike County's neighbor, Highland County, now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Highland County borders Pike County's west side.
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported Highland County’s first case of COVID-19 Coronavirus today, March 23, according to information from the Highland Cunty General Health District.
"The case is a female in her 60's, and is recovering well at home," according to the Highland County General Health District.
"The current case is not associated with travel outside of the state, and has no known ties to other COVID-19 cases. This is an example of community acquired (community spread) Coronavirus COVID-19, which indicates that other unknown cases are in Highland County.
"The Highland County EOC has been working with community partners, government agencies, state and federal responders, and to prepare the community for the potential impact of a Coronavirus outbreak.
"Moving forward, the Highland County Emergency Operations Center asks that people please continue to self-quarantine and self-monitor if they develop symptoms. Only go to the local emergency department if you develop symptoms you can’t manage on your own. Please remember to call any health care professional ahead of time for instructions and advice before proceeding to their office or the emergency department at the hospital. Should you have questions or want general information about the virus, call 1-833-4 ASK ODH."
