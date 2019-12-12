A Pike County man who is a suspect in a murder committed on Monday is now in custody, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.
In a posting from the Ross County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, Ross County Sheriff George Lavender reported that Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, was taken into custody in western Ross County early Thursday morning without incident.
Burggraf is a suspect in the murder of Charles Michael Meadows Jr., 39, who was found dead on Monday in Pike County.
According to Lavender, information that Burggraf was in Ross County was received late Wednesday night. Burggraf was transported to the Ross County Jail for processing.
The Ross County Sheriff's Office expressed special thanks to Pickaway and Fayette county sheriff’s offices, Ohio Attorney General’s Office (BCI), U.S. Marshal’s Office, State Highway Patrol, U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, and the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team.
