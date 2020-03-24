Pike EMA

Due to a nationwide shortage I have been asked by the Pike County Health Commissioner to request donations of personal protective equipment (PPE). This equipment aids our first responders (Fire, Police, and EMS) in treating patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19. This request is for latex gloves, face masks, medical gowns, hair nets/medical head coverings, hand sanitizer, medical shoe coverings, eye protection, etc. Please donate what you can to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) here in Pike County, and I will deliver the items to the health department. I can pick these items up anytime. Thank you.

Timothy A. Dickerson, Director

Pike County EMA

2577 Alma Omega Road

Waverly, Ohio 45690

740-947-7346

