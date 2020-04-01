A social distancing scoreboard based on GPS (Global Positioning System) data gives Pike County a grade of D when it comes to social distancing during the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) emergency with a grade of F for the issue of decrease in non-essential visits.
The social distancing scoreboard, made by the company Unacast, provides social distancing activity grades for the entire United States, each state, and every county within each state based on data from people's cell phones.
According to human mobility data, updated on April 2, Pike County had a grade of D in social distancing, and the state of Ohio had a grade of C-.
Pike County's data shows a 40 to 55 percent decrease in average mobility (based on distance traveled), which is a grade of C; and Pike County's data shows a less-than 55 percent decrease in non-essential visits, which is a grade of F for Pike County. The average of the two scores gives Pike County the overall grade of D.
Unfortunately, as of April 2, Pike County's surrounding counties did not fare much better and one fared worse when graded for social distancing, with Jackson and Adams counties receiving a grade of D-; and Ross, Scioto, and Highland counties each receiving a D.
On April 2, Ohio's overall data showed a 40 to 55 percent decrease in average mobility (based on distance traveled) and a 55 to 60 percent decrease in non-essential visits. Ohio received a grade of C for the first metric of change in average mobility and a grade of D for the second metric of change in non-essential visits.
"According to the World Health Organization and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19," Unacast states on its social distancing scoreboard on their website. "We created this interactive Scoreboard, updated daily, to empower organizations to measure and understand the efficacy of social distancing initiatives at the local level."
The social distancing scoreboard also shows a graph of new reported cases, change in non-essential visits, and change in average mobility (based on distance traveled) for each county in the United States over a period of time.
To access the social distancing scoreboard, go to https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard
For information on Unacast's methodology that they use for the social distancing scoreboard, go to https://www.unacast.com/post/unacast-updates-social-distancing-scoreboard
