With a significant rise in cases recently, Pike County is ranked among the top 20 Ohio counties (at 14th) ranked by highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Pike County was reporting 44 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 22. The county was reporting a total of 181 cases in the county since pandemic tracking began, including 144 confirmed cases and 37 probable COVID-19 cases (which includes positive antibody tests and rapid tests)
On Tuesday, the county saw a jump of eight cases from the previous day, Monday, Sept. 21.
Cases in the county have ranged in age from two years old to 86 years old and have included 100 females and 81 males. As of Tuesday, the county was reporting 137 cases recovered. The county was reporting two people currently hospitalized for COVID-19. According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Pike County has had a total of 17 hospitalizations for COVID-19.
The county was reporting that it is currently monitoring 192 people and that 366 people have completed monitoring. In answer to a recent question on their Facebook Page, the Pike County General Health District stated that “monitoring” means those who are currently under quarantine, including cases plus contacts. They said that “completed” refers to those who have completed their quarantine period.
During a press conference on Sept. 17, Ohio Governor DeWine announced the state has launched the Schools Dashboard and the Children’s Dashboard. According to the governor’s office, these are to provide school districts and parents the best information to make decisions about their child’s education and social interactions.
“The Schools Dashboard will show new and cumulative COVID cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff,” the governor’s office stated. “The data can be sorted by county or school district and includes students and staff. Schools are required to report cases to their assigned Local Health Department who then report to the Ohio Department of Health.”
“The Children’s Dashboard, developed in consultation with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, includes information about cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 among children aged 0-17 in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence,” according to the governor’s office.
Both dashboards are available at coronavirus.ohio.gov
State numbers, as of Tuesday, Sept. 22, showed 145,850 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio since pandemic tracking began, including 137,888 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,962 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
As of Tuesday, Ohio was reporting a total of 4,635 COVID-19 deaths in the state since pandemic tracking began, including 4,338 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 297 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition.
Cases in the state have ranged in age from less than one year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 40 years old.
As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 124,774 presumed recovered (defined as cases with a symptom onset date more than 21 days prior who are not deceased).
At a press conference on Tuesday, the governor unveiled a new case demographics dashboard, which will also be available on coronavirus.ohio.gov
According to the governor’s office, the new dashboard gives citizens access to COVID-19 case data by race or ethnicity, and the data can be broken down by age and county and compared to the overall Ohio population.
“Improving data collection and reporting, as well as creating a publicly-available dashboard, were recommendations from the COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force,” said Governor DeWine. “This dashboard will help better track health inequities and disparities, and we believe this data will also help put critical decisions into context for policymakers.”
Video of all of the governor’s full updates, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.