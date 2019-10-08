PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will be conducting an Emergency Response Exercise on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the DOE Portsmouth Site in Pike County.
The simulation will take place sometime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will include activation of the site’s Field Emergency Response Organization as well as the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center.
The simulation will include sirens and responding emergency personnel. Please be aware of increased emergency traffic in the area.
These exercises are used as tests to prepare our highly-trained professional responders to handle emergency events at all levels.
